Woman in serious condition after head-on crash with Tiverton fire truck

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman remains in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital following a serious crash in Tiverton on Monday.

The collision involving a car and a fire truck took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Bulgarmarsh Road. According to police and fire officials, firefighters were on their way back to the station when the woman’s car crossed the center line and struck the truck head on.

Two firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and released while at last check, the woman was still in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials on Tuesday estimated the fire truck will be out of service for about eight months while it undergoes repairs.