Aaron Hernandez fiancee goes one-on-one with Dr. Phil

(WPRI) — A hoax. That’s what Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez said she thought happening when she received the phone call that her fiancee, ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez, was dead.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins Hernandez said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Dr. Phil McGraw.

Jenkin Hernandez recently sat down with the talk show host to discuss Hernandez’s apparent suicide and possible motives behind it.

Hernandez reportedly hanged himself in prison last month, just days after he was acquitted of double murder charges stemming from a 2012 shooting in Boston.

The former Patriot player was already serving a life sentence in the death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. That case was on appeal at the time of Hernandez’s death and just this week – due to a Massachusetts statute – a judge vacated Hernandez’s conviction and dismissed the charges in the Lloyd murder.

In the interview – which is scheduled to air May 15 and May 16 on FOX Providence at 5 p.m. – Jenkins Hernandez told Dr. Phil she thought things were looking up for the couple.

“Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” she said. “I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

However, in a note Hernandez reportedly wrote his fiancee before his death Hernandez told Jenkins Hernandez “I told you what was coming indirectly,” adding “This was the supreme’s, the almighty’s plan, not mine!”

The letter also ended with “You’re rich.”

In the interview, Dr. Phil asks Jenkins Hernandez about the possible motive for the suicide.

“Did he kill himself so that you could collect $6.5 million?”

Hernandez’s estate includes his North Attleboro home – valued at $1.3 million – and a Hummer. With his conviction vacated, it’s unclear if the Patriots would have any outstanding financial obligations to Hernandez or his estate. Hernandez was cut from the team immediately following his arrest in Lloyd’s murder.

Even though Hernandez’s conviction was tossed, his estate still faces civil suits from Lloyd’s family and the families of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu – the two men killed in Boston.

While not married, Jenkins Hernandez legally took her fiancee’s last name in 2015. The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter.