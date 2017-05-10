Car slams into Fairhaven convenience store

FAIRHAVEN, Mass., (WPRI) — A gaping hole remained Wednesday afternoon where a car slammed through the front window of a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier in the day.

Crews were called to the store – located at the corner of Huttlestone Avenue and Alden Road – just before 9:30 a.m.

Police on the scene told Eyewitness News the driver and sole occupant of the car was an 84-year-old woman. They said she was pulling into a parking space when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Customers were inside the store at the time of the crash, but police said none of them was injured.

The driver and an employee – who police said was shaken up by the crash – were both taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation. However, police said there were no apparent injuries.

Police said charges are unlikely, but the accident is still under investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story online throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.