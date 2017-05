WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The cause of a late night fire on Post Road in Warwick remains under investigation.

Eyewitness News is told the call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.

Battallion Chief Robert Parmenter says it took about 15-20 minutes to knock the fire down.

The homeowner was not home when the fire sparked.

Parmenter says the home is still livable.