Hero to be honored, on anniversary of Taunton stabbings

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man who died saving a pregnant waitress from being stabbed by a mentally ill man will be honored posthumously Wednesday, on the first anniversary of the deadly rampage.

Fifty-six-year-old George Heath saved a waitress at the Silver City Galleria Bertucci’s last May, before being stabbed to death by the suspect, Arthur Darosa.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Congressman Joe Kennedy, along with Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye and other dignitaries will be at the Heath family home, as the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission presents the Carnegie Medal to Heath’s family.