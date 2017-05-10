In the Kitchen: Lobster and Spring Pea Turnovers

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen this morning making his Lobster and Spring Pea Turnovers.
Ingredients:
- 1 each, 1.5lb Lobster, cooked, cleaned and finely chopped
- 1/4 cup Spring Peas, removed from shell and cooked in salted water
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1/4 cup Cream Cheese
- 1/8 cup Ricotta Cheese
- 1 tsp Honey
- 1 sheet of Puff Pastry
- 1 each, Egg
- 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, combine lobster, peas, salt, cream cheese, ricotta and honey.
- Spread flour on a cutting board and gently roll the puff pastry.
- Cut into circles and place a small amount of mixture in the center.
- Brush the edge with a little bit of egg and fold over.
- Press with a fork to seal.
- Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown.