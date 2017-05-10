In the Kitchen: Lobster and Spring Pea Turnovers

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen this morning making his Lobster and Spring Pea Turnovers.

Ingredients:

  • 1 each, 1.5lb Lobster, cooked, cleaned and finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup Spring Peas, removed from shell and cooked in salted water
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 cup Cream Cheese
  • 1/8 cup Ricotta Cheese
  • 1 tsp Honey
  • 1 sheet of Puff Pastry
  • 1 each, Egg
  • 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine lobster, peas, salt, cream cheese, ricotta and honey.
  3. Spread flour on a cutting board and gently roll the puff pastry.
  4. Cut into circles and place a small amount of mixture in the center.
  5. Brush the edge with a little bit of egg and fold over.
  6. Press with a fork to seal.
  7. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown.