Making wishes come true

This morning Charlotte Beattie, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island along with Aaron Joseph, the wish recipient of 2009 joined us on The Rhode Show.

Aaron was diagnosed with a germ cell tumor and his wish was to throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island grants wishes for children between the ages of 2½ and 18 years of age with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.