Mother’s Day Sangria!

Mother’s day is Sunday so who better to drop by The Rhode Show to help us get ready than our friend The Cocktail Guru?! Jonathan Pogash shared some ideal sangria recipes to help celebrate the big day.
Check them out and below follow Jonathan here: https://www.facebook.com/thecocktailgurupage/?hc_ref=SEARCH
Mother’s Day Sangrias
Rose Sangria
1/2 oz. elderflower liqueur
1/2 oz. vanilla vodka
3 oz. Westport Rivers Rose Wine
1 strawberry, muddled
1/2 oz. lemonade
METHOD: Muddle the strawberry in a mixing glass with ice. Add remaining ingredients with ice and roll back and forth. Then strain over new ice into wine glass.
GARNISH: strawberry slice and fresh herbs
White Sangria
3 oz. white wine
1/2 oz. rum
1 oz. pineapple juice
1 oz. limeade
1 dash lavender bitters
METHOD: Add ingredients directly to wine glass with ice and stir.
GARNISH: cucumber slice
Fortified Sangria
1 oz. Dry Vermouth
1 oz. Sweet Vermouth
1 oz. port or sherry wine
1 oz. pomegranate juice
1 oz. cranberry juice
METHOD: Build directly into wine glass with ice and stir briefly.
GARNISH: orange slice