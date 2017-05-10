Mother’s Day Sangria!

Mother’s day is Sunday so who better to drop by The Rhode Show to help us get ready than our friend The Cocktail Guru?! Jonathan Pogash shared some ideal sangria recipes to help celebrate the big day.

Check them out and below follow Jonathan here: https://www.facebook.com/thecocktailgurupage/?hc_ref=SEARCH

Mother’s Day Sangrias

Rose Sangria

1/2 oz. elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz. vanilla vodka

3 oz. Westport Rivers Rose Wine

1 strawberry, muddled

1/2 oz. lemonade

METHOD: Muddle the strawberry in a mixing glass with ice. Add remaining ingredients with ice and roll back and forth. Then strain over new ice into wine glass.

GARNISH: strawberry slice and fresh herbs

White Sangria

3 oz. white wine

1/2 oz. rum

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. limeade

1 dash lavender bitters

METHOD: Add ingredients directly to wine glass with ice and stir.

GARNISH: cucumber slice

Fortified Sangria

1 oz. Dry Vermouth

1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

1 oz. port or sherry wine

1 oz. pomegranate juice

1 oz. cranberry juice

METHOD: Build directly into wine glass with ice and stir briefly.

GARNISH: orange slice