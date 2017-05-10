Pellet lodged into cat’s side in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A family cat in Warwick is fighting his life after he was apparently hit by a pellet from a pellet gun.

A local veterinarian says the pellet was found lodged in the cat’s side.

“He didn’t act strange at first,” said cat owner Darryl Dzialo. “Then I noticed there was some blood on the kitchen floor.”

Warwick Police tell Eyewitness News “Kiki” was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night near Samuel Gorton Avenue.

The pellet went through the one-year-old cat’s kidneys and spleen.

“If only one kidney was badly damaged, we would consider removing that,” said Dr. Paige Plumb. “Since both kidney’s are affected, we don’t have that option.”

Dzialo says he considers “Kiki” a family member.

“It just sickens me to think there are people out there who think this stuff is fun,” he says.

Warwick Police and animal control are working to solve this case.

In August of 2016, Governor Gina Raimondo signed into law tougher legislation on animal abuse.