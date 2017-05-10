Police: Man caught paying with fake $50 bills in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after a New Bedford man was caught passing fake bills at a city bar.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said James Rossi was arrested Tuesday night.

Rossi, 22, allegedly paid for drinks at Tilia’s Cafe with three phony $50 bills. The alert bartender realized the bills weren’t real and contacted police.

Police uploaded a photo of the bills in question to show how they are cut unevenly and don’t have watermarks.

In addition to being charged with uttering a counterfeit note, police said Rossi was also charged with carrying a weapon after he was found to be in possession of a large folding knife.