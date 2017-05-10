Providence police looking for driver that hit girl crossing street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say the driver of a blue station wagon hit a young girl Wednesday morning as she was trying to cross Public Street.

Police said the girl had been walking through a crosswalk from Prairie Avenue at about 9 a.m. when the vehicle hit her. The driver of the vehicle took off before police arrived.

Rescue crews rushed the girl to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. She reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue Dodge Magnum or a similar model station wagon-like vehicle, and has excessive window tint, police said. The person alleged to have been driving is a white or light-skinned Hispanic female, wearing shorts and one slipper.

Anyone with information about the incident, the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Lt. John Ryan at (401) 243-6279.