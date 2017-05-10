Q&A: RI Air Show security, transporation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard Air Show is a summer staple, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to Quonset Air National Guard Base.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio – who ran the event for years as adjutant general – joins us in studio to discuss what’s new for this year’s show, including increased security measures and additional train service.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.