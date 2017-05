PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us The Bachelor.

The 3-year-old male is very sweet and in good health. He enjoys going outside, so a home with a fenced-in yard would be perfect for him.

The shelter also said it’s probably best if he’s the only cat in the house.

If you’d like to adopt The Bachelor or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.