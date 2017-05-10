RI faces tougher budget math after $100M miss on tax revenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island leaders received some unwelcome news Wednesday, as experts confirmed they will have about $100 million less to spend than originally forecast as they put together the new state budget.

The number-crunchers who took part in the state’s semiannual Revenue Estimating Conference announced Wednesday they expect state revenue to be $60.1 million lower in the current 2016-17 budget year and $39.5 million lower in the 2017-18 budget year compared with what they projected the last time the met, in November.

It follows the same officials’ determination last week that state spending on social services, chiefly Medicaid, will be nearly $15 million higher than expected over those two years, creating another hole in the $9-billion budget plan Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo put forward in January.

The new numbers make the math harder as Raimondo and Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello continue to joust over whether the budget should include first rounds of funding for his car tax cut and her tuition plan, at estimated costs of $40 million and $10 million, respectively. Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who took office in March, has expressed reservations about whether the money is there for either proposal.

Rhode Island has company in its budget challenges, with tax revenue slumping across Southern New England. Officials in Massachusetts say revenue there ran $462 million below forecast through April, and officials in Connecticut recently downgraded their projections for the next two years by nearly $1.5 billion.

A report Monday by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a New York think tank, said the trend of weak tax revenue is being seen across much of the country. “States continue to face sharply constrained resources and budgetary uncertainty heightened by debates surrounding federal tax reform and potential federal spending cuts,” the report’s authors wrote.

In Rhode Island, the close of the May revenue meeting fires the starting gun on the always-frantic final weeks of the annual General Assembly session, as legislative leaders finalize a budget, their biggest undertaking of the year.

The governor and lawmakers are required to use the Revenue Estimating Conference’s forecasts when they put together the budget.

