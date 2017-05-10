State police: Online retailer sold furniture but didn’t deliver

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry business owner is accused of selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of furniture that he never delivered.

Rhode Island State Police charged Jeffrey Mastrobuono with several criminal offenses, including obtaining money under false pretenses and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes.

According to a police report obtained by Call 12 for Action, Mastrobuono was running a business that was “processing purchase orders for furniture, not delivering the goods, and keeping the money.”

Mastrobuono’s business is called CF Warehouses, LLC, and according to court documents, Mastrobuono ran the online furniture retailer out of his apartment at 618 Main St. in Coventry.

A police affidavit reveals a company in Ohio “processed multiple purchases from various credit card accounts and then sent the money to CF Warehouses.” That company told police it had been “defrauded” of about $230,000 by Mastrobuono.

During their investigation, state police discovered Mastrobuono used his CF Warehouses bank accounts to cover rent and make payments to the IRS. The affidavit goes on to say, “during a post arrest interview with Mastrobuono, he acknowledged that he had purchased the furniture and goods for his apartment using the business account of CF Warehouses LLC.”

Police seized several items from Mastrobuono’s apartment, including televisions and a floral oil painting that was marked with a $300 price tag, according to an evidence log.

Mastrobuono was arraigned at Rhode Island State Police Headquarters back in March and released on $10,000 surety bail. His next court date has not been set.

Mastrobuono was reached by email. He referred Call 12 for Action to his attorney, Artin Coloian, who was not immediately available for comment.