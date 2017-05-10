Two people arrested after Pawtucket bank robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police arrested two people Wednesday morning after an alleged bank robbery.

According to police, a white woman, later identified as 29 year-old Diamond Fortez of Providence, entered the TD Bank on Central Avenue at about 9:30 and demanded money. She told employees there that she had a gun, but none was shown or found.

Police stopped her vehicle a short time later in Providence and took her into custody, along with 50 year-old Boysie Fortez, who also lives in Providence.

Major Tina Goncalves said that detectives are still investigating and charges are forthcoming.