Owner of Cilantro Mexican restaurants in receivership, 3 locations closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Customers of a local Mexican restaurant chain may have to go somewhere else for their burritos or chips.

Three Cilantro Mexican Grill locations have been closed permanently, receiver Richard J. Land confirmed for Eyewitness News.

Land said the company that owns the restaurants is in receivership.

Land’s company – Chace Ruttenberg & Freedman, LLP – has closed locations in Providence, Warwick, and Cranston.

As for the remaining locations in East Providence, North Providence, Coventry, and Newport, Land said “We are operating the 4 remaining locations with an eye toward selling them.”