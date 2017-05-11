City breaks ground on first Downtown Providence playground

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Downtown Providence Parks Conservancy broke ground Thursday on what will become the first playground in Downtown Providence.

Brandon’s Beach at Burnside Park is being built in memory of Brandon Goldner, the son of Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner and his wife, Barbara. It will contain sensory rich equipment for children of all abilities, including musical instruments, swings, and spinners.

“Some of our greatest memories were with our son and family at a park that was located on a beach,” said the Goldners in a news release. “We felt it would honor Brandon to recreate that joy for other children and families here in the center of Providence.”

The playground’s design is a nod to Rhode Island’s maritime history and will feature nautically inspired poles and ropes.

“We’re transforming this park so that it is focused on the way people use it and interact with it and less so on the buses and the traffic that come and go,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza at Thursday’s groundbreaking. “So we want to make sure that people have access to it but we also want to make sure it’s the kind of park where people want to come and spend an afternoon, spend a day.”

Construction of Brandon’s Beach is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.