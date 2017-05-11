Convicted cop-killer asks federal judge for new trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A convicted cop-killer is asking a federal judge for a new trial.

Esteban Carpio, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing Providence Police Department Detective James Allen in 2005, filed the paperwork in federal court in Providence.

Carpio outlined several reasons for requesting a new trial; he claimed his lawyers provided ineffective counsel because they did not fully understand Rhode Island law and preserve important arguments for his appeal process, and did not properly file appeals paperwork. Carpio also claimed that the state did not disprove that he was criminally insane at the time of the shooting, and thus not responsible for his actions.

He also claimed that he was denied due process because Superior Court Judge Robert Krause’s instructions to the jury led them to a verdict that would “satisfy the community’s sense of justice” despite his insanity defense.

Carpio was convicted of taking Detective Allen’s gun while Allen was questioning him at police headquarters regarding a stabbing and robbery, and killing Allen with it. After shooting Allen, Carpio jumped out a window and fled, but he was recaptured a short time later.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court denied Carpio’s previous appeal in 2012. He is serving his sentence at a prison in Connecticut.