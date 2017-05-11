Despite ordinance, recreational vehicles still cruising Providence streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Providence has a brand new ordinance meant to crack down on ATVs and other recreational vehicles on city streets. But, as exclusive video captured by Eyewitness News shows, some people are not heeding the warning.

Eyewitness News cameras rolled as a group of riders gathered in a parking lot off Thurbers Avenue Thursday night.

According to neighbor Chris Fuller, it’s not an uncommon occurrence.

“It can be annoying, aggravating. Loud, very loud,” Fuller said, adding that the bikes often congregate at night when his daughter is trying to sleep. “Big group, about 10 or 11 o’clock and they just rip and running around.”

“I saw that guy, he went around the corner. He didn’t even stop. He just kept going and didn’t even stop. So, they think they’re ok because it’s quiet back here. But the one time a car hits them, it’s over,” Fuller said.

City leaders have taken several steps to crack down on the vehicles.

In 2015, leaders voted to prohibit recreational vehicles from riding in city streets. Now, a new ordinance allows for officers to confiscate and destroy recreational vehicles driven illegally in the city.

The recent ordinance came following an incident weekend Easter weekend, during which police said dozens of riders blazed through Riverside Park on Aleppo Street – forcing parents to grab their children and run away in fear.

Fuller said he hopes the new ordinance helps police crack down on the problem.

“Make an emphasis that they’ll come out and do something about it,” Fuller said.