Fall River one of hardest hit cities in opioid-related overdose deaths

(WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has just released new data showing nearly 2,000 people statewide died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016. As death certificates are still outstanding on many cases, the state says, the total – which currently stands at 1,933 – could go up.

Fall River had the second highest number of overdose deaths in the state, just behind Boston. New Bedford was fifth on the list. In all, 11 municipalities on the SouthCoast had overdose deaths.

The number of deaths in SouthCoast towns, most to least, in 2016:

Fall River: 62

New Bedford: 55

Taunton: 30

Attleboro: 15

Dartmouth: 9

Foxboro: 5

North Attleboro: 5

Somerset: 5

Fairhaven: 3

Freetown: 3

Swansea: 1

Fall River had 21 more deaths in 2016 than 2015, and New Bedford’s year-to-year number went up by 6.

Boston had 196 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2016, up 46 from the year before.

The medical examiner continues to confirm the cause of death on cases in 2015 and 2016, and the DPH says it’ll continue updating lists posted on the state website.

Fentanyl is growing in focus for drug-fighting forces in the state. “In 2016, the number of fentanyl-related deaths continued to increase,” the department said in a data brief with 1,302 people who died testing positive for fentanyl.

The department also said the rate of overdose deaths is going down where prescription drugs were involved in an overdose, as well as heroin, as fentanyl trends upward.