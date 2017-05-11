In 19th year, CVS Health Charity Classic expands to include food festival

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Returning for its 19th year, the CVS Health Charity Classic will once again bring world-class golf to Rhode Island and this summer, it promises to be a lot more flavorful.

For the first time, the event will kick off with Crave RI, a two-day food festival in downtown Providence on June 15 and 16. The culinary celebration is family friendly and will feature Rhode Island’s and Massachusetts’ finest, including 80 restaurants and more than 100 beer and wine vendors.

The Charity Classic will then shift to Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington for the golf event series, which has also undergone some changes.

Some of the nation’s top golfers will take part in a one-day tournament on June 19. Instead of pairings, this year’s event will feature teams of three made up of one PGA tour player, one LPGA tour player, and one PGA Tour champion.

The Charity Classic also includes the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am on Sunday, June 18, featuring representatives from the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, as well as a free Community Day and the Path to Better Health – an interactive health and wellness experience.

Set to participate in this year’s tournament are PGA Tour golfers Keegan Bradley, John Curran, Tony Finau, Bill Haas, Billy Horschel, and Smylie Kaufman; LPGA Tour golfers Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr, Gerina Piller, Morgan Pressel, and Lexi Thompson; and PGA Tour champions Billy Andrade, Brad Faxon, Jay Haas, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomorie, and Mark O’Meara.

The teams will be announced as the event draws closer.

“We are proud to be celebrating the 19th year of the CVS Health Charity Classic with unique, new enhancements for golf fans and introducing a world-class food event for families and foodies across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to enjoy,” Larry Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Year after year, the world’s best golfers come out to help us support our charity partners, and this year, we’re looking forward to introducing a new format that will add even more excitement to the tournament.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $20 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

Single-day tickets are now on sale for $10 each through Ticketmaster. Children 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult. All active, reserve and retired military members and their dependents will also be given complimentary admission, along with first responders and their families.

For more information, call 866-CVS-9441 or visit the CVS Health Charity Classic website.

WPRI 12 is a proud annual partner of the local PGA charitable event and we’ll bring you real-time live coverage of the action.