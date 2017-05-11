In the Kitchen: Chateaubriand Ala Romano

Chef Carlos DaMoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chateaubriand Ala Romano.

Ingredients:

  • 7 oz Filet Mignon
  • 1 each Vine Ripened Tomato
  • 6oz Fresh Burrata Mozzarella
  • 1 Bunch Fresh Basil
  • As Needed Kosher Salt
  • As Needed Ground Black Pepper
  • 2oz Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1oz Balsamic Reduction Glaze

Instructions:

  1. Season filet mignon with salt and pepper and grill to your desired temperature.
  2. Remove filet from grill and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
  3. Slice tomato & Burrata, shingle on serving platter alternating each tomato, cheese, and basil leaf in a straight line slightly off center on the plate.
  4. Season the tomato and Burrata with Kosher salt and Black pepper.
  5. Slice the filet into five or more equal slices and shingle in front of the salad.
  6. Drizzle full platter with Extra Virgin olive oil and Balsamic Glaze
  7. Serve Immediately

 

