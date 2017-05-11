In the Kitchen: Chateaubriand Ala Romano

Chef Carlos DaMoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chateaubriand Ala Romano.
Ingredients:
- 7 oz Filet Mignon
- 1 each Vine Ripened Tomato
- 6oz Fresh Burrata Mozzarella
- 1 Bunch Fresh Basil
- As Needed Kosher Salt
- As Needed Ground Black Pepper
- 2oz Extra virgin olive oil
- 1oz Balsamic Reduction Glaze
Instructions:
- Season filet mignon with salt and pepper and grill to your desired temperature.
- Remove filet from grill and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
- Slice tomato & Burrata, shingle on serving platter alternating each tomato, cheese, and basil leaf in a straight line slightly off center on the plate.
- Season the tomato and Burrata with Kosher salt and Black pepper.
- Slice the filet into five or more equal slices and shingle in front of the salad.
- Drizzle full platter with Extra Virgin olive oil and Balsamic Glaze
- Serve Immediately