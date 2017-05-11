Love the ‘Popo’: Police call out shoplifting suspects on Facebook

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police used the power of social media to shame three shoplifting suspects into coming forward.

Police said the suspects turned themselves in following a series of posts on the department’s Facebook page, showing surveillance images of the trio. Police made the first post Sunday evening.

Then on Sunday morning, police made another post, calling out the suspects directly.

The post, signed “Love, The Popo” appeared to have the desired effect. In a follow-up post Tuesday morning, police said the suspects had turned themselves in Monday night. Police said the three suspects were released and would receive a summons to appear in court.