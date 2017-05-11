Newport Coast Guard crew fights fishing boat fire off Nantucket

HYANNIS, Mass. (WPRI) — After a radio call for help, a Coast Guard crew rushed to assist a fishing vessel Thursday morning in Nantucket Sound.

The 41-foot fishing vessel Jupiter sent out a call for assistance just before 9 a.m. when their engine room caught fire, the Coast Guard said. At the same time, a commercial aircraft notified a watch crew on the ground they could see smoke coming from a fishing boat.

A small boat crew set out from the 225-foot buoy tender Coast Guard Cutter Oak, launching within five minutes to take fire extinguishers to the fishing boat crew and help them put out the flames. A Hyannis Fire Boat crew and a 42-foot boat crew from Coast Guard Station Chatham also went to the scene to assist.

When there was no chance of flames reigniting, the Chatham boat crew towed the Jupiter back to the harbor in Hyannis.

Nobody was reported hurt, and the cause of the fire is being looked into.

Coast Guard Cutter Oak is homeported in Newport, R.I.