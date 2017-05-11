One man hurt, another arrested after shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) – Police arrested a man after a shooting on County St. in Taunton around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Taunton police told Eyewitness News they found a man with a gunshot wound to the armpit area. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect took off running in the woods behind the Taunton Woods Apartments on County St.

Police used about 12 officers on the ground, three K-9s and a state police helicopter to search for the suspect.

After nearly four hours of searching, police captured the suspect near 680 County St. around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Police said the man was bitten by a K-9 during the pursuit, and he was taken to Morton Hospital for stitches.

Police said the suspect did not have a weapon on him. Officers are now searching the woods for the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting.

This story is developing and we will bring you any updates when we learn more.