Pic of the Day: May 11, 2017

By Published:
Olivia Vendettoli sent us this photo depicting the moon over Narragansett Bay in Warwick.

Today’s Pic of the Day was submitted by Olivia Vendettoli.

Olivia has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Spring 2017