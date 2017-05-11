Pic of the Day: May 11, 2017

Today’s Pic of the Day was submitted by Olivia Vendettoli.
Olivia has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Spring 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Spring 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Photo: Aunt Jemima Recall
-
2017 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
-
Springtime Fashion
-
2017 Imagine Walk
-
Target Easter and Dino Toy Recall
-
Bakery Inspector Fraud Suspect
-
Seekonk Subway holdup March 2017
-
Surveillance Photos: Cranston Bank Robbery March 22
-
Providence Tanker Train Derailment
-
Evolve Apothecary