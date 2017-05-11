Police: Pawtucket bank robbery suspects had 2 kids in getaway car

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people accused of robbing a bank in Pawtucket and making their getaway with two children in the car Wednesday morning were ordered held without bail at their arraignment Thursday.

Diamond Fortez, 29, and Boysie Fortez, 50, both of Providence are charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy, along with two counts of child neglect/cruelty.

Police said Diamond Fortez entered the TD Bank on Central Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money. She told employees that she had a gun, but none was shown or found.

“She had put a Michael Kors bag on the counter and stated, ‘Put all the [expletive] money in the bag. I have an [expletive] gun and I will pull it out on you.'” police said at the arraignment.

While police said no gun was shown, Diamond Fortez left the bank with a bagful of cash and got into the car, driven by Boysie Fortez.

When officers pulled the couple’s vehicle over near the VA Medical Center in Providence, they said they found Diamond Fortez in the trunk with the bag of money.

Also in the car, police found a 6-month-old and a two-year-old.

Police said the baby was soaked in urine and had a severe diaper rash. A detective told the judge the infant was so hungry the baby kept choking on a bottle of formula.