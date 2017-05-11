Providence police charge suspect in hit-and-run that sent girl to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital.

Police said Ceira Satiago Guerrido, 33, of Providence is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and numerous traffic violations.

They said she was the driver of a blue station wagon that hit a girl Wednesday morning as she was trying to cross Public Street.

Police said the girl had been walking through a crosswalk from Prairie Avenue at about 9 a.m. when the vehicle hit her. The driver of the vehicle took off before police arrived.

Through the investigation, police said they identified Guerrido, who turned herself into police Thursday afternoon.

As for the victim, rescue crews rushed the girl to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. She reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.