Related Coverage Pellet lodged into cat’s side in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A donor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever shot a Warwick family’s cat with a pellet gun, the RISPCA announced Thursday.

The RISPCA said a “supporter and friend” of the society who wished to remain anonymous was putting up the $5,000 reward.

Warwick police said the one-year-old cat named Kiki was shot Sunday night near Samuel Gorton Avenue. The pellet went through both of Kiki’s kidneys and his spleen.