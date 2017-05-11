State rep. requesting investigation into toppled wind turbine

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After a WPRI 12 investigation in April revealed a toppled 100-ft wind turbine was “missing bolts” for nearly a year, a State Rep. is calling for a House Oversight Committee investigation.

Rep. Jason Knight (Barrington, Warren) says he was livid after our report revealed nothing was done to make repairs to the Salty Brine Wind Turbine before its collapse.

After a Public Records request, we uncovered an email from an inspection company sent to two Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management employees warning of structural concerns to the lattice tower. The RIDEM has admitted the missing bolts combined with a March storm caused the collapse.

Rep. Knight is a member of the House Oversight Committee and told Eyewitness News he wants the committee to investigate the collapse. Specifically, Knight wants to know who knew there were structural concerns and why were repairs never made.

The RIDEM said in a previous statement, “we are holding the contractor accountable and assessing the appropriateness of personnel action on the state side.”

The RIDEM did not respond to requests for a comment Thursday and have not said if any personnel action has been taken.

Eyewitness News is working the latest on this story and will have more in a live report on Eyewitness News at 6 on WPRI.