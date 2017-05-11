This is My Fight: Pediatric cancer patients dance the evening away at Hasbro prom

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a magical night at Alpine Country Club in Cranston Thursday for patients of Hasbro Children’s Hospital Tomorrow Fund Clinic and their parents.

More than 175 patients and their families attended the “This is My Fight” prom, which was staffed by pediatric oncology staff members.

The Tomorrow Fund Clinic serves families from Massachusetts and Rhode Island whose children are battling pediatric cancer.

Sponsors paid for everything – from tuxedos to dresses to all the food.

The night was just what the doctor ordered for kids who are dealing with cancer and the parents and family members who support them.

“It brings a level of fun and carefree feeling for cancer treatment families,” said clinical social worker Lyndsay LaRocca, who said treatment can be grueling and challenging.

Dominic Lautieri says the prom was a special night.

“Gracin was in treatment for two years and it takes a lot out of a family and a lot of time spent away. So, tonight we focus on our family and for the kids to just be kids is amazing,” Lautieri said.

For Gracin, it was a night of dancing, eating, taking pictures, and hanging out with his two sisters and friends.

“I think it’s really good for the children just to have fun for the night,” Gracin said.

The Tomorrow Fund hopes to make the prom an annual event