Time to get away!

For the Love of Travel

• The couple that plans together, stays together

o Planning together makes sure both travelers’ expectations and desires are met

• Be aware of the seasons

o Pricing on prime romantic destinations will fluctuate w/time of year (& weather is worth considering)

• Don’t procrastinate

o Don’t miss out on that one hotel or restaurant or experience that you & your loved one really want

• Splurge

o Romantic getaways are worth it… remember: on these trips, you’re dating your spouse!

• The Little Touches

o Pack surprise little nothings and plan surprise activities

Travelzoo’s “For the Love of Travel” Contest

• Tell us your travel love story!

• Did you fall in love on the road? Exotic proposal? Did a vacation save your marriage?

o We’re Searching for America’s Best Travel Love Story

o #loveoftravel and #contest

o Enter thru May 26: one entry per person/per day (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Travelzoo website)

o Grand Prize: Deluxe Bali Vacation for 2 (video link: https://youtu.be/8NW6-2j9g8E)

 $1500 toward flights

 6 nights at the Hidden Villas Bali (w/couples massages, breakfast daily & more)

o In partnership w/Honeyfund (the #1 wedding registry app)

Romantic Destinations

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, La Romana, Dominican Republic

(video link: http://www.casadecampo.com.do/content/uploads/2015/10/casa-hero.mp4 AND



• Deluxe celeb-friendly 5-Star resort set no a pristine private beach

• Guests get their own private golf carts to traverse the whopping 7,000 acres

• Activities: tennis, horseback riding, biking, sailing, snorkeling, off-road ATV riding, and deep-sea fishing

• 3 golf courses onsite – considered among the top 100 in the world

• Property is also home to the on-site wonder Altos de Chavón, a full-size replica of a 16th-century Mediterranean village; a 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater completes the village

o $119/nt. (65% off) w/breakfast daily, $100 resort credit

o SPLURGE: +$70 for Elite Room w/Balcony

 Travel thru Oct.

Hotel Mousai, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

(video links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZbFVnkByOQ





• Puerto Vallarta’s only AAA 5-Diamond resort, the Mousai is set amid jungle-covered mountains and a stunning sandy beach along Banderas Bay and near Los Arcos National Park

• This is an adults-only resort

• Guest rooms feature private terraces with gold-tiled jetted plunge pools and hammocks

o $249/nt. in a Mousai Suite (45% off) w/buffet breakfast daily & $100 resort credit

o SPLURGE: +$85 for Ultra Mousai Suite: higher floor, butler service & in-room aromatherapy

 Travel thru Dec

Luxury Safari, South Africa

• Roundtrip airfare to South Africa

• 8 nights’ stay in deluxe 5-Star accommodations

o 5 nights at the 5-Star Table Bay Hotel & Spa in Cape Town

 Named one of the best hotels in all of Africa (Travel & Leisure)

 Includes scenic helicopter flight over Cape town & Franschhoek Valley winelands tour

o 3 nights at Jackalberry Lodge in the Thornybush Private Game Reserve… on the edge of Kruger National Park

 Includes 6 open-vehicle game drives

 Guests are served by a personally assigned staff

• Most meals included

• All domestic airfare and transfers included

o $3999/pp ($1400 off)

 Travel Aug. Dec.

Luxury Fly-&-Sail, Europe

• Roundtrip Business Class airfare to Europe

• Embark on 8-night cruise aboard Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Explorer

o Newest ship on Regent’s fleet

o Sail in a Deluxe Veranda Suite

o Only 700-750 guests per sailing

o Onboard programming includes lectures by noted experts in various fields, culinary classes, cabaret performances and theatrical production

• Deluxe perks: unlimited shore excursions; unlimited gourmet dining; unlimited fine wines and premium spirits; unlimited Wi-Fi; all taxes, fees and gratuities; welcome bottle of Champagne; in-suite minibar, restocked daily

• Sail from Barcelona to Rome with stops in Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Portofino, La Spezia and Florence, Italy

o $6919/pp

 Travel July-Nov.