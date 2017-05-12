After years of work, Rt. 79/Braga Bridge project completed

Related Coverage Braga Bridge opens all lanes on eastbound side

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon will celebrate completion of a years-long project to improve Rt. 79 and the Braga Bridge.

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kathryn Polito and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack will take part in the ceremony, along with other state lawmakers and local leaders.

The $227-million project has made work crews, construction detours, and lane closures a common sight for drivers on I-195, the Braga Bridge and Rt. 79 for years. It included removing and replacing the crumbling Rt. 79 Viaduct with a new surface road, the removal and replacement of several “spaghetti ramps” connecting Rt. 79 and I-195, and repairing and repainting the Braga Bridge.