Brady to grace cover of Madden NFL 18, insists there’s no curse

(WPRI/AP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the new face on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 18, according to the company.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion, said being on the cover of the video game was a great honor for him.

“I think it is very cool,” Brady said. “I grew up not far from the headquarters of EA Sports and some of my neighbors and best friends worked there. And we hung out at the gym they built in the facility where a lot of the 49ers would go. To be a fan of the game and play it over the years, it is really a cool honor, so when the opportunity was presented to me, it was something I would not turn down.”

The worldwide premier for EA Sports Madden NFL 18 is set for August 25, 2017, though eager video gamers won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about the new game. The company says details are expected to be released June 10.

Brady may think it’s cool, but superstitious fans may be nervous. The theory behind the Madden Curse is that players featured on the game cover are either doomed to injury or obscurity.

Dear Madden curse Please leave Tom Brady alone this season. Sincerely,

A passionate Patriots Fan — Dan Clermont (@DannySIO) May 12, 2017

In a video, featuring Brady, he says “there are no such things as curses” in reference to the “Madden Curse.”

Brady says there’s no curse – but Rob Gronkowski may think otherwise.was the most recent victim of the “Madden Curse.” He was on the cover of Madden 17 and got hurt right out of the gate – missing the first two games of the season. He ended the seaon on injury reserve after suffering a back injury.

He was on the cover of Madden 17 and got hurt right out of the gate – missing the first two games of the season. He ended the seaon on injury reserve after suffering a back injury.

This past season, the Patriots rallied back from a 28-3 deficit in the third-quarter in the Super Bowl, completing one of the most historic comebacks in Super Bowl history beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The team kicks off the pre-season August 10 at Gillette Stadium. The regular season is set to begin on September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.