PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of Brown University students is on a mission to not only make drones safer, but to also use them to save lives.

The students are developing drone technology that “provides an efficient, safe and reliable way to deliver things,” which they hope could be used in disaster relief.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo gets the scoop from Brown senior Aaron Zhang and sophomore Jacob Dyer.