MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews are removing the last of the utility poles on Sachuest Point, near Second Beach in Middletown.

It caps off a project to bury power cables underground along the scenic area of shoreline.

On Friday morning, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse took part in a ceremony at the Sachuest Point Wildlife Refuge, marking the last phase of the project.