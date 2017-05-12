Error causes delay in temporary disability insurance payments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Islanders who receive temporary disability insurance (TDI) may see a delay in their payments due to a processing error, the state Department of Labor and Training announced Friday.

The delay, expected to last a few business days, affects residents using the new electronic payment cards. DLT officials say the internal issue was discovered earlier this week after the agency switched vendors, from Chase Bank to KeyBank.

The DLT says its TDI unit will be working overtime next week to assist affected customers.

It doesn’t appear any unemployment insurance recipients were affected.

About 500 TDI recipients use the electronic payment cards, according to the DLT, while the rest have their benefits sent to their bank accounts through direct deposit.