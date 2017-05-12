Family displaced after fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews are investigating what caused a fire at a home on Seba Kent Road in Pawtucket about 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Battalion Chief Joseph Murray said when they arrived at the home a lot of smoke was wafting out of the building.

“The fire had gotten from one room and had gotten into the attic,” Murray said. “We had a hard time because the ceilings have a mesh plaster that’s hard to break [down].”

Fire officials said the family of three all made it out of the home safely. The American Red Cross was called in to help them with shelter, because they’re likely to be displaced for some time.

It’s believed the fire started in a study or den and spread to the attic.