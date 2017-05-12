In the Kitchen: Sunset Farm Osso Bucco

In the kitchen today, Chef Joe Paglia joins us from Arturo Joe’s making Sunset Farm Osso Bucco, a beef shank coated with flour and pan sauted in oil.
Ingredients:
- Beef Shank Farm to Table from Sunset Farm
- Flour
- Oil
- Celery
- Carrots
- Voloroso tomatoes
- Red Wine
Directions:
- Lightly coat Beef shank with flour then pan sauté in oil to a light brown color
- Beef shank is then covered and slowed cooked with beef stock, celery, onions, carrots, Voloroso tomatoes and red wine, season to taste.
- Cook Osso Buco covered for 2 1/2 to 3 hours at 325 degrees
- Osso Buco should be fork tender
- Serve with risotto, creamy polenta, or pasta