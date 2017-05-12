In the Kitchen: Sunset Farm Osso Bucco

In the kitchen today, Chef Joe Paglia joins us from Arturo Joe’s making Sunset Farm Osso Bucco, a beef shank coated with flour and pan sauted in oil.

Ingredients:

  • Beef Shank Farm to Table from Sunset Farm
  • Flour
  • Oil
  • Celery
  • Carrots
  • Voloroso tomatoes
  • Red Wine

Directions:

  1. Lightly coat Beef shank with flour then pan sauté in oil to a light brown color
  2. Beef shank is then covered and slowed cooked with beef stock, celery, onions, carrots, Voloroso tomatoes and red wine, season to taste.
  3. Cook Osso Buco covered for 2 1/2 to 3 hours at 325 degrees
  4. Osso Buco should be fork tender
  5. Serve with risotto, creamy polenta, or pasta