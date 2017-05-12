Lane shifts take effect on I-195

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday morning, traffic patterns shifted on I-195 as crews prepare to make repairs to the Providence River Bridge.

Lane shifts are being made on both sides of the interstate. Westbound, just after the exit for South Main Street, the right lane will split off so there will be a median of traffic barrels. All lanes will be thru lanes. That work is expected to be completed by Saturday morning.

“If you’re in that lane, stay in that lane and it will re-converge back onto the highway,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti told Eyewitness News. “Just stay in your lane and all will go well.”

Eastbound, a similar median has been created between the two right lanes, which are fed by the off-ramp from I-95 South. The right-most lane will be the way to access Exit 2.

The project will maintain all lanes of travel during daytime and peak travel times, but overnight lane and off-ramp closures may be possible.

RIDOT needs to replace bridge joints in all the lanes. They believe the entire process will take till mid-June altogether.