Mail truck tips over in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A U.S. Postal truck was knocked onto its side on Main Avenue in Warwick Friday morning.

Warwick police said the truck had stopped to make a delivery around 9 a.m. when another vehicle rear-ended it, causing it to tip over. A postal inspector at the scene said the postal worker was taken to the hospital, but the worker’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

Crews removed several cartons of letters and a number of packages from the mail truck.

Warwick police said they had not issued any tickets or citations Friday morning.