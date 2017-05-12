Mom sues YMCA for not letting her breastfeed in public

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A mother who says she wasn’t allowed to breastfeed in public at a Rhode Island YMCA is suing.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Friday it filed the lawsuit against the Ocean Community YMCA for Elizabeth Gooding, a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member there.

Gooding alleges YMCA employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA.

Rhode Island in 2008 passed a law allowing breastfeeding in public places.

Gooding says she’s speaking out for women who’ve been shamed or prevented from nurturing their children. The lawsuit seeks a public breastfeeding policy consistent with state law.

Eyewitness News reached out Friday to Tim Babcock, vice president of operations for the Ocean Community YMCA, but he declined to comment on the matter.