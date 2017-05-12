Police: Homeowner assaulted during house break-in

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland school Friday went into lockdown as police searched for a suspect in a nearby house break and assault.

Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo said someone broke into a house on Kent Street around 8:45 a.m.

The homeowner – a man in his late 50s – was assaulted during an encounter. Ciullo said the man suffered minor injuries.

Nearby McCourt Middle School was temporarily locked down because police had K9s working in the area, Ciullo said.

There was a second scene at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Ann & Hope Way which, according to Ciullo, was connected to the investigation.

Police have not made any arrests and Ciullo said they are looking for one person.