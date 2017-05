PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say a Pawtucket man is facing multiple charges, after they seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, and roughly $6,500 cash.

Police tell Eyewitness News they arrested Jorge Henriquez, 30, of Sterry Street on Thursday.

Police say he faces charges including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, manufacturing, possessing, and delivering cocaine, and distributing or manufacturing in or near a school.