Take a tour with Rail Explorers and experience the magic of the railroad like never before! Ride the rails on their pedal powered ‘rail explorers’ – a unique activity suitable for everyone.

The rail explorers are easy to pedal, the terrain is mostly flat and the ride is relaxing and enjoyable. Everyone can enjoy this activity: couples young and old, groups of friends, and families of all ages and abilities. The pedal powered explorers provide a smooth and comfortable adventure for all.

At Rail Explorers safety is first priority, so all tours have a trained guide at the front and in the last rail explorer. Tours depart on a set schedule, but all riders are spread out, with up to 200ft between you and those in front and behind. The front and rear guides ensure that everyone arrives safely, but the distance between the bikes allows everyone to go at their own pace and enjoy the magic of riding the rails in solitude.

Rail explorer seats are limited so BOOK NOW to make sure you don’t miss out!

We spoke with Directors, Mark Stenning, Alex Catchpoole and Rick Best, to learn more about this fun family activity.