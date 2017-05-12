Thousands lose power in Attleboro, Seekonk

Related Coverage Power Outages Map & Database

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — National Grid is currently working to repair a power outage that’s caused thousands of customers in southeastern Massachusetts to lose electricity.

The widespread outage is mainly impacting Attleboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

No word on what’s causing the problem, but National Grid said it hopes to restore power by 6 p.m. Friday.

The Attleboro Registry of Motor Vehicles is reportedly affected by the outage.

Eyewitness News is in contact with National Grid for updates. We’ll have the latest starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.