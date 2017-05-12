Warren police officer charged with cyberharassment

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warren police officer is facing criminal charges, the town’s police department confirmed Friday.

Deputy Chief Joseph Loiselle confirmed to Eyewitness News that 49-year-old Patrolman Randy Bryant was arrested Wednesday afternoon at police headquarters and charged with one count of domestic cyberharassment.

An arrest narrative provided by police stated that the victim was a 44-year-old Warren woman, but did not elaborate on the victim’s identity or the exact nature of the alleged crime. The narrative, prepared by Lt. Roy Borges, noted that Bryant did not provide any statement to investigators.

Bryant was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released with a court date of May 19. He was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.