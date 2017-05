PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Amherst Street.

Major David Lapatin said that a 16 year-old was stabbed on Amherst Street near Julian Street around 1:15 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several persons of interest are in custody, Lapatin said, but police are looking for additional suspects. It appears that the stabbing was the result of an altercation nearby.

Providence Police working a reported stabbing on Julian St. Crime scene set up. Neighbors saw car driving erratically in the area. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/J04M82Eovd — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) May 13, 2017

As of 3 p.m. the scene remains very active.