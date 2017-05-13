66-year-old pizza deliveryman assaulted, almost robbed Saturday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the city Saturday afternoon.

In a police report, Pawtucket Police say the incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 66-year-old pizza deliveryman was assaulted outside the Domino’s Pizza at 208 Dexter Street. The suspect attempted to rob the man, but was unsuccessful.

The victim was brought to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned, African American male, approximately 18 or 19-years-old.

The incident is still under investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crime Unit Saturday night.